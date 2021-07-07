Teen arrested following incident at MCM Fun Dome

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police arrested Aldan Andrew Sarabia, 18, following an incident at MCM Fun Dome Wednesday afternoon. 

Around 1:00 p.m., OPD was called to the hotel after someone reported seeing a suspicious person with a gun on the property. 

When police arrived, Sarabia ran away and resisted arrest.

An OPD spokesperson said Sarabia was intoxicated and in possession of a stolen gun. 

Sarabia has been charged with Theft of a Firearm a “State Jail Felony”, Resisting Arrest a “Class A Misdemeanor”, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon a “Class A Misdemeanor”, Evading Arrest a “Class A Misdemeanor”, and Public Intoxication a “Class C Misdemeanor”.

