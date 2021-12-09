ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Christmas was a favorite holiday for Zack Landry.

He loved the holiday so much, Zack once hired a ‘professional’ Santa to come into his family’s home, just so his little sister could see the jolly old man in action.

But 22-year-old Zack was killed in a street racing crash on Odessa’s 42nd Street in 2014. December 11th marks the tragic day.

“With his accident happening just a few weeks before Christmas, well, it makes it a hard time of year,” said Scott Erwin, Zack’s father. “(Saturday) will be the seventh ‘angelversary’ of Zack’s passing.”

On Saturday, Zack’s family plans to keep his name and legacy alive with a day of racing at the Penwell Knights Raceway.





The annual event is called “Take it to the track for Zack.” It was started by Zack’s family after his death to encourage other street racers to stay off the streets, and instead, to opt for a safer alternative – that being a local raceway. Saturday’s races will happen on a track: in a safe and controlled environment.

It could save a life.

“It’s important for the community to give (the street racers) the opportunity to go to the track if they want to race,” Erwin said.

From cars and coffee to a competition for best-dressed Santa, Saturday’s event is expected to have a big turnout, for all the burnouts and races.

But Saturday is also dedicated to charity. It is a chance for West Texans to give back to local children. Scott says there is a toy drive that will benefit High Sky Children’s Ranch in Midland.

“We can bring enough toys so every child over there will be able to have a nice Christmas,” Erwin said.

Christmas has taken on a new meaning in the years since Zack’s death. Scott says the most important thing right now is to help the very community Zack lived in – all in memory of his name.