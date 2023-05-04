MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Sword School hosted its third annual “May the Fourth Be with You” event. Star Wars fans are encouraged to join in on the fun as May the Fourth is a self-made holiday that is celebrated all around the world.

Fans dressed up as their favorite characters from the hit movie series and had the option to join lightsaber battles with one another. If they chose not to fight, they could still interact with other Star Wars fans and debate on which is the best movie or who’s the best character.

The battlefield was at Centennial Park tonight from 7pm to 9pm and is open to the public.