ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The search continues for a man accused of a violent robbery at an Odessa spa.

OPD said 33-year-old Issac Jackson of Humble, Texas, walked into the Rose Garden Spa on the 800 block of E. 7th Street on Monday around 1:20 p.m.and brutally attacked an elderly female employee. Police say Jackson hit the woman with his fist and then, with a handgun. Jackson dragged the employee throughout the business, causing multiple injuries, before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and taking off, OPD said.

The employee involved in the attack at Rose Garden Spa was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. She has since been released.

“We had just left for maybe 10 minutes, then it happened. So, it’s very scary,” said Gina Lujan.

Lujan saw the aftermath of the violent robbery when police responded to Rose Garden Spa. Lujan was at her business, Meraki Home Realty, which sits a few doors down from the spa on E. 7th Street.

“It’s very scary. Very scary for myself, scary for my agents,” Lujan said. “Hopefully, they catch that guy and get him off the streets.”

OPD said the suspect was last seen wearing BDU style pants and an orange hoodie with a black long-sleeve shirt underneath. OPD also said Jackson left the spa in a white 4-door, newer model Dodge Ram 4×4 with an auxiliary tank in the bed of the truck. The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’11” 198 lbs, black hair, and brown eyes.

Two arrest warrants were obtained for Jackson, charging him with Aggravated Robbery, Felony 1st Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony 3rd Degree.

For Gina Lujan down the block at Meraki Home Realty, safety is on the forefront of her mind, especially as her business prepares to open its doors and welcome clients for the very first time.

Lujan already has security cameras. But in the days since Monday’s brazen robbery, Lujan has taken an extra step by adding a new security system. She also plans to install a doorbell camera, too.

“There’s people out there that don’t have good intentions and we have to be ready,” Lujan said.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of the suspect, you are asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS, or the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641.

The investigation remains ongoing.