Suspect wanted in Midland County triple murder, victims identified

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The search for a suspected killer continues tonight.

23-year-old Kevin Martinez is wanted for a triple murder in Midland County. The shooting happened early Sunday morning on East CR 124, just two miles south of I-20 and Lamesa Rd.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 2 A.M. on Sunday, deputies responded to the 1200 block of East CR 124 for a disturbance call.

When deputies arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. The Sheriff’s Office says all three died on scene.

The three victims are identified as: 23-year-old James Davidson, 29-year-old Walter Ayala, and 35-year-old Gilberto Tapia-Lopez, according to a press release. All three were from Midland.

A neighbor says the shooting appeared to have happened outside, in the front and side yard of the home.

Investigators say the suspected shooter, 23-year-old Kevin Martinez, was not on scene when deputies arrived. He is now being considered a fugitive. Three warrants for capital murder have been issued for his arrest.

Martinez is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

It is not clear right now what the motive was, or what the suspect’s relationship to the victims may have been, but MCSO says the investigation is still ongoing.



Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts are asked to call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 432-688-4600 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.