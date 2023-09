ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which was declared in 2008. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death among adults in the U.S.

According to Police Suicide; Epidemic in Blue, police officers are 8 times more likely to die from suicide than homicide. Odessa Police Department has mental health resources available to their officers, find out more in the video above.