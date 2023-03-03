ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The team at Dale’s Signs in Odessa says that while these recent winds have certainly been keeping them busy, they’re more concerned with safety.

“They call us in and tell us their sign is swinging around or about to fall, and so the urgency is for us to get out there and to try to assess what’s going on and fix things so the safety issue is taken care of,” said Brenda Hobson, owner of Dale’s Signs.

Hobson also says that dealing with wind damage when working in a flat region like the Permian Basin is just part of the job, but notes that so far, 2023 is a year that’s really sticking out.

“This year, this is crazy and it’s a little scary at times. When you wake up you see the news and they’re telling you it’s going to be super windy, you already know when you get to the shop that the phone’s going to be ringing,” said Hobson.