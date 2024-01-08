ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Each year, people come up with resolutions when entering the new year. It can be something as simple as reading more books or something as difficult as becoming more financially literate. However, one common resolution that many people make is hitting the gym to get fit.

Stephanie Gonzalez, an employee at Flex 24, says they have a lot of new members come in. She also says that those new members tell her they want to be healthier and want to change their lives.

With so many people joining the gym the first few of the new year, researchers have shown that they tend to quit less than six months in. But avid gym goer Betin Vasquez says he doesn’t mind seeing all the new faces and instead looks to help them on their fitness journey.

“I try to help them out as much as I can. Try to get them so they don’t, what’s the word I’m looking for, so that they don’t fall of quickly. You know what I mean?” Says Vasquez, “Be there to support the, tell them what a good job they’re doing or just if see anything that they might be doing wrong just try to correct them as well.”

