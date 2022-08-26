ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Those Friday night lights are finally here and high schoolers are ready to cheer on their classmates -but ECISD says stadium safety for everyone involved is the district’s first priority.

Track and cheer coach Diva Day says the anticipation for kick off is intense but first things first, is safety

“We’re so excited to be able to bring our piece of level up to the district with just enhancing safety,” Crystal Day said.

ECISD Executive director of Athletics, Tracey Borchardt says everyone needs to follow the clear bag policy in place.

“Due to some some things that were coming in the stadium that really didn’t need to be coming into and so we came across it and thought that there was a need,” Borchardt said. And we feel that, you know, just in society as a whole, it’s just something that we’re one step ahead on.

Next the re-entry process is also a big reminder for attendees.

“We have the no reentry policy due to situations that have come up that we’ve needed to go to this no reentry policy just for the safety of not just one or two people,” Borchardt says. For all the people in the stands.

Lastly, ECISD says come on in and cheer on your team.

“Being able to increase safety for our kids, our fans, our coaches, our mission is for you guys to come to the stadium and just enjoy,” Days said.

Stadium guidelines and all the ticket purchasing information for games is available on the website.