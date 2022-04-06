MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Spring has sprung and pollen levels are high in the Basin.

Pollen is a major trigger in springtime allergies. It can be released from trees, grass, and weeds.

“Right now, my allergies are really kicking because of the change in season,” said local allergy sufferer, Chris. Chris is a landscaper who spends a significant amount of time outdoors. He wears eyewear and a face covering to reduce allergen intake.







“[It] causes my asthma to act up. My eyes get itchy. I start sneezing a lot. It’s hard to breathe and everything,” said David, fellow resident allergy sufferer.

“It feels like it’s worse this year, than it has been before. I feel like I don’t get allergies this bad,” said Stormy Jackson. She was on her way inside the 42nd Street Target in Odessa when our Rob Tooke stopped to speak with her. “We’re actually fixing to go inside here to find something I can take and hope that it works. Because I’m actually giving birth tomorrow, and I’m not looking forward to coughing my head off giving birth.”





So, where is all this pollen coming from? Who is the culprit?

“Right now, we’re looking at trees,” said Nikki Wade.

Wade is a family nurse practitioner at Aspire Allergy and Sinus in Midland and in Odessa.

“So currently I would say Juniper, Mulberries are high [pollen count]. Ash trees are high right now as well,” Wade said.

It has become the season for sneezing in the Midland-Odessa area.

Recent winds, combined with dry weather, are creating the right conditions for pollen to be blown around easily, Wade said. The wind gusts can carry pollen near and far, sometimes for miles.









When there are high pollen counts, Wade said: try and stay indoors. But if you need to be outside, Wade said shower once returning indoors, if possible.

“Change your clothes, get those pollens off of you,” she said.

Wade recommends over-the-counter anti-histamines and nasal sprays. If allergies are worsening your quality of life, then Wade said it’s time to get tested and to get treatment.

“You can get tested and find out what you’re allergic to,” Wade said. “From there, immunotherapy is a long-term treatment we can do.”

Wade said immunotherapy can be given through shots or through drops. Wade also said it can help reduce allergy-related symptoms.