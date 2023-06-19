ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- We’re hearing from the son of the woman accused of Intoxication Manslaughter, and Leaving the scene of an accident involving death, 36-year-old Odessa woman Daisy Cordero.

This all stems from an accident where police say around 11:17 p.m. on June 12th, officers were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Grandview after witnesses called 911 and said that the driver of a Lexus was trying to run from the scene.

Cordero’s social media profile says she works as a bartender at The Lyft on 7th however the bar states she has not been an employee there for sometime, and that she works at a different local bar.

Jail records in Ector County show this is not Cordero’s first run-in with the law. According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, she was previously arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance on May 4th, 2023, Animal at Large on Public Property in 2014, and Theft in 2003.

In a message sent to ABC Big 2’s Madalyn Bierster, the son declined an interview with our news station but did provide this statement, “With all due respect my mother is the only thing in my life that has ever brought happiness to me and my siblings. She is BEYOND a great person and it breaks my heart because the only thing that would come out of this interview would be negativity, and you know it.”

He went on to say, “I do have a lot to say and I do have a lot of feelings on this. But the way everything is going, who’s going to listen? Nobody feels anything for what my moms’ has been through. She is the only person I’ve ever met or even SEEN give everything she has to get absolutely nothing just to see a smile on your face, she is the only type of person in my life to give even after she has nothing. She doesn’t deserve any of this. and if you do say anything about her, let everybody know that she feels immensely horrible beyond what I could explain.”

He continued, “Everybody thinks she has no remorse for this, but she is being eaten alive by it and she has nonstop prayed for the baby and for the mothers’ well-being. Apologies to whoever is offended by her being a good person but it hurts so bad seeing everybody bash her for something she didn’t mean to do, nobody ever means to ruin their life it just happens and please let the public know that it is hurting every one of us seeing the horrible things people say about her.”

He finished by saying,” I wish somebody understood how much it’s hurting the people on the other side but nobody ever cares, because they’re so consumed in all of the daily negativeness that flows around them they like to see us suffer at this point.”

We are continuing to follow this case and will provide updates as they become available.