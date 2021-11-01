‘Shots fired’: MCSO investigating Halloween shooting that left one injured

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to solve a crime.

Around 3:00 a.m. on October 31, deputies with MCSO were called to 6806 SCR 1154 in reference to a shooting. At the scene, witnesses told deputies a man had been taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest after a fight broke out between unknown people at a party. Investigators say those at the party have not been able to identify the shooter.

Now, Midland Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 432-694-TIPS. If your top leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar reward.