Shop til you Drop: Pop Spot is Back!

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A popular event in Midland is making a big comeback.

Pop Spot owner Stacy Grosse is just as excited as the community members.

“We are so excited to do out first ever summer show,” says Grosse.

Thursday evening is the start of the three day shopping weekend at the Bush Convention Center.

Community members can expect a mixture of local businesses and vendors from all over the country.

But most importantly this event is a big thank you to educators who worked hard during the pandemic.

Robin Wilson, a former teacher and Pop Spot vendor is happy to participate in this Back to School Show.

“As a former teacher myself, I want to support all the former teachers out there,” says Wilson. “It’s not an easy job.”

Teachers will get free admission on Friday and all ticket sales will be donated to local organizations.

“Ticket sales go back to local non-profits and this time we’ve chosen three locals and one of them is the education foundation,” says Grosse. “So we are giving back to all of the teachers, we known how hard you worked last year teaching our little rugrats an you deserve a shopping day.”

It is encouraged to bring your family, friends and meet new people.

There are so many things that the PopSpot has to offer: cigar bar, Botox lounge, ninjahousetx, clothes, accessories, home decor and more.

To get your tickets checkout their website.