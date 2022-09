UPDATE: Two children are in the hospital after police officers say they were shot. Right now their condition is unknown. Police are asking anyone who has information, video or pictures of the shooting to call them.

UVALDE, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The Uvalde Police Department posted to Facebook Thursday evening around 5:30pm, that officers are investigating a shooting.

Officers say it is an active crime scene and there are injured victims. We will update this story as we learn more information.