ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Each month, four teachers are chosen for our Teacher of the Month award…. Voted on by you all at home! One of those four is chosen to be surprised in person. This month we chose Sheila Wilson.

Wilson teaches fourth grade at Noel Elementary in Odessa.

She’s been in education for 25 years, 23 of those working for ECISD.

“Honestly I was shocked, I recognized your face right away, but I didn’t know exactly what was going on, but I knew who you were so I was shocked,” said Wilson. “It feels very validating. I love what I do, and teachers will echo this, we do not need the recognition because we love what we do, but it’s just extra special and very sweet.”

Wilson was nominated by a student’s parent… Which she says makes it all the more special, since she has known this bunch for quite some time.

“My favorite thing about this class is I got to move up with them from 3rd grade, so I got to teach them last year, they are really special to me,” said Wilson. “I think I already knew their strengths and weaknesses, they already knew the expectations of the classroom, we were already like family but it has brought us so much closer being able to spend two years together.”

She has a message for other teachers, who work just as hard each day for the kids in West Texas.

“I think all teachers are heroes, I’m retiring after this year, but I’ll be an advocate for teachers forever because I know what they do. I know this job is very rewarding, I know that they love their jobs, but I also know what work they do and how much work they do so I just think that all teachers are heroes,” said Wilson.

