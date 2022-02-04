Calling all entrepreneurs! Shark Tank Season 14 is getting ready to launch, and you could be on it.

The show is looking for unique business ideas right here in West Texas.

“There’s no greater platform in the world than Shark Tank,” says supervising cast producer Mendy Zemrak.

Right now the show is casting through July. All you have to do is apply online. We asked Zemrak what they’re looking for to get on the show.

“What sets your product apart from anyone who might be doing something similar?” says Zemrak.

She also says a good back story of why you made your product is important too. They also want passionate entrepreneurs, as this show could instantly launch your product into success.

“If an entrepreneur comes in a deals with a shark, they’re able to fast track their business for success,” says Zemrak. “They get the mentorship of the shark, and they get the whole platform behind them.”

Any idea will be looked at. If you’re nervous about presenting in the tank, Zemrak says don’t worry about it.

“By the time you get in the tank, you’ve probably gone through a couple months of practicing. A lot of people have the misconception that they just put a pitch together and they go in the tank, that’s absolutely not true.”

To apply to be on Shark Tank, just click here.