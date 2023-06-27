ODESSA, TX (KMID/KPEJ) – Homeland Security alongside Ector County ISD and the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin are working together to provide a course to teach parents how to protect their kids and prevent “sextortion”.

The course is intended to aid parents in how to spot sextortion and how to talk to their kids about the crime.

Cases of “sextortion”, the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity, have risen with more than 7,000 reports made last year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The crime can start on any site, app, messaging platform or video game. According to the FBI in some cases the first contact from the criminal will be a threat where the person will claim to already have a revealing photo or video of a child that will be shared if the victim does not send more photos.