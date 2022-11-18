PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The owners of three-year-old German Sheppard, Daisy, are on the hunt for their lost dog after she went missing on November 8th, following a terrifying crash on Interstate 20.

Now despite how bad the accident was on the owners, all Laurie Mulder and her family care about, is bringing their sweet Daisy home.

Mulder said, “By the time I got out of the car, I saw Daisy and we made eye contact and I was like, ‘Baby girl, come here!’ and she just took off running.”

Mulder said she and her boyfriend were travelling through Pecos, heading east on interstate 20, when they were involved in a rollover car crash.

Fortunately, Mulder said no one was injured, but said when she finally got out of the car and saw Daisy, she was so spooked, she took off immediately, climbed the median, and headed westbound.

“I’ve searched everywhere, we’re still doing searches,” said a distraught Mulder. “There goes my whole world. I love Daisy, she’s the best dog and I just wanted to try to catch her and I even sat down to maybe like calm her so she could see like, I’m okay, but she just kept running.”

Mulder mentioned she and her boyfriend stayed in the area an extra two nights trying to find their precious dog.

“We were unable to stay, we had to leave and then you know, my heart was just devastated because I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m failing my girl! Where is she? You know, I just need her back,” cried Mulder.

Following the crash, Mulder and her boyfriend returned to their house in California, as they were in the Basin originally to meet family. They had to make the decision to leave without Daisy, but continued to look for her.

“Oh it was horrible, I still cry about it because oh my gosh, I just want my dog back!”

Now, Mulder has posted every where on Facebook trying to make others aware of Daisy’s disappearance and keep their eyes open. The shelters haven’t seen Daisy either. Several people have found dogs similar to Daisy but as of yet, there is no sign of the lost pup.

Mulder said, “It’s heartbreaking that there’s so many babies out there. If I had the ability, I would take all of them home, but it gives me hope that there’s still a possibility that Daisy’s out there. I just hope someone turns her in.”

Daisy is chipped and they are doing everything they can to find their girl and holding on to any hope that she will return home.

Now if you do find Daisy, you can contact Laurie at this phone number (951) 491-4035.