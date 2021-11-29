Scams & Theft: Cyber Monday 2021 shopping safety concerns

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – With a click of the mouse, online shopping is meant to make life more convenient. Cyber Monday promotes that online consumerism.

Despite the convenience, there are concerns. You don’t have to get up from your computer to fall victim to a crime. Placing orders online and waiting for those deliveries to come to your doorstep also gives any petty criminal a window of opportunity to take advantage of an unsuspecting shopper. Because as you get ready for the holidays, so are those criminals.

Some shoppers are prepared.

“As far as porch pirates, if you know a package is coming and you know you’re not going to be there, hey, let your neighbor know,” said shopper Nicole Cole. “You know, ‘I have a package coming. When you see it delivered, can you put it inside for me?'”

Video of a package theft in Odessa neighborhood shows a theft happening in a matter of seconds. Your delivery can simply disappear.

“For Cyber Monday, I do have a security system, so I’m always checking it,” said shopper Wilnielky Brito. “So, that’s how I make sure I’m getting my packages.”

Wilnielky says she doesn’t always buy things online. She likes being able to see the product in-person before buying it. Wilnielky says she has been a victim of package theft before. But also… a different type of theft, as well.

“So yeah, it has happened to me, but also credit card theft, as well. So, that’s why I’m a little iffy about shopping online, sometimes,” Brito said.

Online shopping can be safe.

“Safety is incredibly important for the consumer online,” said Lori Moylan, public policy manager at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook.

Lori brought up one red flag to look out for: if the price of an item looks too good to be true, that’s likely the case. Take for example, one of the more popular items this year: Apple Airpods.

“If that website says they’re going to send them to you for $35, then they’re probably not actually going to send them to you,” Moylan said.

Now, Cyber Monday doesn’t have to be about large retailers. Lori says Facebook users are buying from small businesses through the social media platform’s online marketplace. But still, that could mean some scammers would want to take advantage of those shoppers.

Lori says Facebook users should know the warning signs.

“We recommend that if you’re buying through a business’ Facebook page, then you can check and see how many reviews the page has, or if customers are sharing images, or talking about a good experience they have when purchasing a product,” Moylan said. “Or does it look like the Facebook page was set up overnight to take advantage of Cyber Monday?”

Lori says even those who are tech savvy need to do their due diligence when it comes to putting their financial information online. She says shoppers should make sure the website they’re buying from is secure before leaving credit card information on it. Shoppers should also be weary of websites that require purchases through gift card only.