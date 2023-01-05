REEVES COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – The City of Toyah has created plans for residents to follow for safe water distribution.

The safe water distribution program will begin Monday, January 9th and will continue until there is no need for the program. Toyah residents who wish to receive safe water can go to the county facilities building located at 109 S. Centre street from 10:00am – 2:00pm.

In order to receive water residents must present a current utility or water bill to validate residency. A visit will include one five-gallon jug and one case of 24 count, 16 ounce bottles of water per week.

According to the press release an empty five gallon bottle must be returned to continue receiving water, those not returning bottles shall not be issued a new five gallon jug.