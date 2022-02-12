MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – This upcoming Valentine’s Day, some people may want to steal more than just your heart. They may want to steal your cash.

These scammers are con artists, and they will use online dating sites and romance apps to connect with you. In the end, they could break your heart and your bank.

“They play on people’s emotions and heart strings, and before you know it, your pockets are empty,” said Heather Massey of the Better Business Bureau in Midland.

Massey said these scammers are ready to invest their own time into defrauding another person. It could take them anywhere from months to a year to swindle you of your money.

“They come in. They have a great story. They’re very interested in you and they start up a conversation that usually takes off pretty quickly,” Massey said.

Here are some red flags to watch out for, according to the Better Business Bureau:

Employment Claims: Often, con artists will say they live or travel outside of the U.S. and are employed by working on an oil rig, in the military or as a doctor with an international organization. This gives them a reason to be out of communication with the victim for weeks or months at a time, as well as an excuse as to why they are unable to meet or call.

Hesitancy to meet or video-chat: Most con artists using romance scams will claim that they live outside of the U.S. and are therefore unable to meet in person. Instead, they will provide pictures that they claim are of themselves, even if they are stolen from the Internet, and will provide excuses as to why they are unable to video-chat.

Immediate confessions of love or adoration: For most people, falling in love with a romantic interest takes time and shared experiences. Immediate confessions of adoration and love, even if reciprocated, should be treated with caution before having an opportunity to meet in person or take part in a digital date. Con artists are well-versed in making themselves appear to be what they are not, including using language that may seem to be genuine.

Asking for money: Con artists will ask for money with a sense of urgency, as if their money is tied up elsewhere. They may ask for money under the guise of a medical emergency. Money may be requested through wire transfer, by cash or gift card.

“[Victims] are less apt to report [a scam]. They’re embarrassed. They don’t want their friends or family to know,” Massey said. Yet, she said it is always important to report a romance scam. The easiest way is to visit bbb.org/scamtracker.

Reporting a romance scam, or any scam, is the best way to get the word out about a predatory online contact.

“Right away, they’re the perfect person. They like the same songs as you. They like the same food as you… political views, you know, the things you put in your dating profile,” said FBI Special Agent Jeanette Harper of El Paso.

Harper said romance scammers will learn as much as they can about a potential victim. It’s almost as if the con artist is disguising himself or herself as the victim’s soulmate. Her advice is to limit the information shared in a dating profile or on social media. Asking questions is always appropriate, too.

Harper said recent FBI data shows the scammers are usually male. These scammers are targeting women over the age of 40, who may be recently divorced or widowed.

In 2021, $1.4 million dollars in romance scam losses were reported to the FBI in West Texas. In January of 2022, $9,000 in romance scam losses were reported to the FBI’s El Paso office in four separate cases.

What happens if you are concerned about a loved one who may be falling victim to a con artist? Even worse, what if your loved one does not appreciate being told what to do?

Harper said take it easy on them. Ask questions and get a friend involved, if possible.

“The more you object, the more they are going to be defensive. The more they’re going to withdraw from you,” she said.