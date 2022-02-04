ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The basin is no stranger to dangerous drivers.

“It’s kind of crazy around here,” driver Joe Tarango laughed.

“There’s signs, ‘Stop the fatality.’ The way people drive, it ain’t never going to stop,” said driver Ron Hartung.

“There’s road rage. There’s trucks flipped over. You know, people with sheets over them cause they done passed away, and didn’t make it through the wreck,” said driver Tim Baxter.

Sharing the road with other aggressive drivers can be a tormenting experience. It seems for some drivers, their sights go red.

So, what exactly is road rage?

“It’s getting on the horn, cursing you out, something you did,” said Primo, another driver. “But honestly, it’s a younger generation of drivers who don’t have the camaraderie or the respect of the road like the older school guys.”

Josh Zuber is with the AAA of Texas. Zuber says there are many physical actions, and reactions, which can constitute road rage.

“Cursing, rude or obscene gestures, throwing objects, ramming another vehicle, sideswiping, forcing a driver off of the road,” Zuber said. “Even using your headlights or brakes to punish other drivers.”

The latest data from AAA shows nearly 80% of drivers have expressed some form of aggression behind the wheel at least once in the past 30 days.

There have been a number of recent, and alarming, cases of road rage.

A driver in Miami was caught on his own dash camera shooting multiple rounds through his windshield on the highway. It happened after another driver threw a bottle at his car. The driver is now facing felony charges.

In San Diego, a college student recorded another man flying into a fit of rage as the two merged onto a highway. The anger seemingly sparked when the student honked at the man for cutting him off. The man followed the student and pointed a gun at him. But he did not shoot.

In Odessa, OPD arrested 38-year-old Victor Gonzales for murder in October. It was a tragic case of road rage. According to a probable cause affidavit, Gonzales followed the victim into a DK gas station on Tanglewood Lane. The court document says Gonzales told officers he hit the victim, Ross Walker, on the head because Walker had nearly hit Gonzales on the road, moments before.

“Road rage is something that we respond to all the time. We receive calls, all the time, in reference to road rage,” said Corporal Steve LeSueur of the Odessa Police Department. “By the time we get there, one or both of the parties are gone.”

These road rage situations happen fast. In the heat of the moment, it can be hard to back away from a tense and aggravating situation.

But Cpl. LeSueur says a quick way to de-escalate a confrontation is not to engage, at all.

The best advice: get the offending driver’s license plate and call 911.

But what happens if the other driver follows you?

“If someone’s chasing you and following you, come to the police department. Call 911 and let the dispatcher know, ‘Hey, I’m on my way to the police department.’ That happens quite a bit as well,” Cpl. LeSueur said.

If a road rage incident is reported, investigators will look for evidence. Surveillance footage can be very helpful. Dash cameras are often credited with helping solve cases.