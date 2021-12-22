MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – After meeting Robbyne Hocker Fuller you can’t help but be inspired by her confidence and courage as a trailblazer in the Midland African American community.

“To have someone who’s been with you every step of the way, exuding leadership, vision and just heart in everything that they do, it is just a blessing,” said Jashé Fuller, Robbyne’s granddaughter.

Fuller grew up in Midland, and even after moving away for 12 years, she always had the desire to come back to her home to help build a more united community.

“My desire was to come back home to Midland and to work to make the community what I felt the community should be. Which is, we all live and work together, and we create a beautiful community,” said Fuller.

In 1964, Fuller became the first African American woman to become licensed to sell real estate in Midland.

“They didn’t want to put my picture in the paper letting the world know I was going to be one, but the real estate company persisted, and so they put me in the back of the paper. But it was a first,” said Fuller.

Despite others pushing to exclude her at times, she never shied away from her goal of inclusion for all.

In 1991, she became the founder and CEO of the Midland Black Chamber of Entrepreneurs, now called the Midland African American Chamber of Commerce.

“The original project was to help African Americans go into business, but our organization was always open to everybody. One of the things we have a hard time with, in the African American community, is keeping our businesses going. Because of the fact that we can’t get the funds, we can’t get the loans that we need. And of course, I’m not sure why because we’re excellent business people.”

During her time with the Chamber, her passion for the arts grew and she decided to found the Midland African American Roots Historical Arts Council. The 501(c)(3) organization works year-round to bring in world-renown African American arts and culture to the Basin.

“Our children don’t get to travel a lot and so we thought to bring it to them and so that’s what we’ve been doing. Because I can bring people from anywhere,” said Fuller.

Over the years, she’s been able to bring in performances such as the world famous Alvin Ailey dance company to the tall city, as well as Texas performers like jazz artist Ted Ellis.

“Being able to provide the community and schools with the workshops that are provided, with jazz, art, ballet, I mean, this is just a really beautiful opportunity. My grandmother has made it her business and her due diligence to share that with the Midland community,” said Jashé Fuller.

Though Robbyne Fuller has done extensive work in the African American community, she’s set an example for all women over the years.

“Do what it is you want to do. Whatever you have a passion for, be persistent. Don’t let anyone tell you, you can’t do it. If they tell you, you can’t do it, then you do it. I encourage women to do any and everything. We are second to nobody. We are partners to people and the community. Women make a really big difference in any place, they light up the room.”

Throughout her career Fuller has worn more hats than most, but even after all of her accomplishments, her passion for community won’t let her slow down. She tells ABC Big 2 she even has something else in the works.

“I’m working on another project. When it’s born I will tell you, there will be a big announcement.”

If you’d like to get involved or learn more about the Midland African American Roots Historical Arts Council visit the website or Facebook page.