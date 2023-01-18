MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Educating survivors….that’s the mission every day at reflection ministries… A local non profit that helps survivors of human trafficking.

The organization educates all of the residents who live there, that includes high school certification, life skills, trauma therapy and much more.



Reflection Ministries in Midland provides these services 5 days a week to it’s residents, each day from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Our academy is comprised of four different components. We have the academic component life skills, employment, vocation and healing.

Samye Flock, Prevention and Education Director at Reflection Ministries says the educators there provide individualized needs for each survivor.

“We want to work with survivors on returning them to their original self before the life of sex trafficking,” said Flock.

Flock says the academy makes a huge difference in long term success for survivors in all areas.

“We focus on GED preparation, college readiness skills, enrichment opportunities, addressing learning gaps, and life skills. We provide basic life skills programs to equip our survivors for when they’re ready to transition to independent living. So things such as meal prep and cooking, basic hygiene skills, how to change a tire, those type of life skills that they’ll need to be successful,” said Flock.

It is all a case by case basis, with different things provided for each survivor based on what skills they already have, and what they are needing to learn.

“So our residents attend academic courses, English, History, Math, Science. They also attend life skills classes. Again, you know, meal prep, how to change a tire hygiene, how to separate laundry. They also part of the academy is the healing component so they attend counseling, individual and group counseling,” said Flock.