Rash of vehicle burglaries reported across Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – A string of vehicle burglaries are being reported across Howard County.

Security footage shows a person, late at night, prowling in the front yard of a stranger’s home. The video lasts about 30 seconds, but it shows the suspected thief, walking out of frame. Moments later, a light turns on.

Big Spring & Howard County Crime Stoppers shared the video on Facebook. Now, they’re asking the public for help trying to find and identify the person seen in the video.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says the county is dealing with several vehicle burglaries over the past two weeks. Deputies have been dispatched to calls of stolen items of value.

Those areas include:

4100-5400 blocks of Wasson Rd.;

3500-4500 blocks of E County Rd. 34;

6100-7700 blocks of N & S I-20 Services Roads.

Along E. County Rd. 34, our Rob Tooke spoke with one homeowner – who did not want to be on camera – about the thefts. She said both of her family’s SUVs were burglarized. A purse and her husband’s military bag were stolen.

Right now, it’s not clear how many suspects are involved.

The Sheriff’s Office said all the vehicles that have been entered were not locked. HCSO also said, even if your home is located in a rural part of the county, it is still best to lock your vehicle, hide valuables, and remove any guns from inside.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to the first person who can help identifty the individuals caught on camera.



You can also call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS) you will remain anonymous and no caller ID is ever used. Or use the P3tips.com software and you can submit your tip online, it is also completely anonymous. Remember you can earn up to a $1000.00 Dollar CASH reward if you’re the first caller with information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) involved. That’s a CASH REWARD.. You don’t have to tell your wife, husband, or anyone if you’re the first caller with information that leads to an arrest and you receive the reward!!! Please keep the ID Tip number that you receive when you submit your tip on P3tips.com. DO NOT LOSE YOUR TIP NUMBER. Please reference case # 21-0000 in your tip.Web Tip Link: https://www.p3tips.com/1277