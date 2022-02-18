MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A project to rehabilitate approximately three miles of road in Midland is scheduled to start the week of Feb. 21, 2022.

Work is scheduled to begin on 0.6 miles of Business Highway 158 (which is also known as South Garfield Street locally). The section being rebuilt is between Front Avenue (Business Interstate 20) and Wall Street.

Photo: Jones Bros Dirt & Paving Contractors Inc.

Concrete crews will begin work by working on manholes on BS 158. Then a paving crew will mill out the road and replace it with a new structure. Half of the road will be rehabilitated at a time, leaving one lane open in each direction. Access to side roads, homes, alleys, and businesses will be maintained as much as possible.

In the second phase, concrete crews will move to work curbs and manholes on 2.4 miles of Highway 140 between Business Highway 349 (Big Spring Street) and Interstate 20. Highway 140 is also known as Florida Avenue and Garden City Highway in some areas.

When the paving crew moves to Highway 140, the section between Lamesa Road and I-20 will be worked on first, and the section between Lamesa Road and Big Spring Street will be the last section to be rehabilitated.

As part of the project, the traffic signals at Highway 140 and Fairgrounds Road will be upgraded. That work will be done in a manner that leaves the signal in operation for as long as possible to reduce impact on motorists.

The work is expected to be completed late this year.

Motorists are asked to slow down when driving in work zones. Motorists are also reminded that state law requires them to obey any warning signs, flaggers and pilot cars encountered in the work zone. TxDOT wants everyone – motorists, contractor employees and TxDOT staff — to go home safely every day.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving Contractors Inc. of Odessa won the project with a low bid of a little more than $6.7 million.