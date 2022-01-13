ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – In a few days the country will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the federal holiday for the civil rights leader is next Monday.

This years theme is act on the dream. It has taken more than 11 months to plan the freedom parade and all the weekend festivites leading up to it.

Black Cultual Council of Odessa President Jo Ann Davenport Littleton says this year’s is all about the dream.

“Everyone has a dream but lets put some legs to those dreams lets bring those dreams to the forefront and we want to empower people you have a dream act on it,” says Davenport Littleton.

The freedom parade is the biggest attraction for the community of Odessa and Midland because of it’s historical context.

“If you remember in the past we’ve always had the freedom march and you march because there is something that you don’t agree with or you’re upset so you march in protest,” says Davenport Littleton.

The Black cultural council of Odessa says this year is all about celebration.

“We are not going to march,” says Davenport Littleton. We’re having a parade because we want to celebrate, celebrate the life of Dr. King celebrate that we are able to at least be able to come out with everything that is going on in our community so we are excited.

The freedom parade line up will happen at I-20 and South Dixie at 12:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 1:30 p.m. ending at Woodson Center.