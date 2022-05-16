ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The West Texas Food Bank will receive two hand built playhouses from Pioneer Natural Resources.

The playhouses were built locally by members of the Pioneer team, and will be delivered to multiple community organizations, including the West Texas Food Bank.

“We are so excited to be the recipient of not one, but two of these special playhouses from Pioneer,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “So much of our programming revolves around children and their care. Any additions to our children’s play areas will make the kiddos feel special and will help them know that our community will always rally to provide for the children. We are so grateful to our friends at Pioneer for their continued support of our children’s programming through their sponsorship of our school pantry program and beyond!”

The community is invited to join them as the new play houses are delivered and installed at the West Texas Food Bank XTO Energy Innovative Gardens at the Midland Facility at 1:30 p.m. on May 17th.