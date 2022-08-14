A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night, Odessa Police said in an information release.

On August 13th at approximately 10 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191. The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in the 8200 block of Highway 191 and struck a pedestrian that was crossing south. The pedestrian died on scene.

OPD will release the name of the victim, once next of kin has been notified. The investigation continues.