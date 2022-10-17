ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat.

An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and found that a Permian High School freshman had texted two friends who attend New Tech Odessa and warned them not to go to NTO on Monday, October 17th. The text included a picture of a gun he took from the internet, the release said.

In a statement, the district spokesperson said, “We want to remind parents and students once again, what may be intended as a joke will not be treated that way… We want to thank those who called the authorities to report this message. Our school district will stay vigilant to these sorts of threats, will investigate them and will file criminal charges when appropriate.”

This student was arrested and charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

