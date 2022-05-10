MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fires can happen any time and we report on a lot of them in our area, but not every firefighter who fights the flames is getting paid, many are volunteers.

Anchor Ozzy Mora had the chance to visit the fire house and learned just how important this fire station is to our area.

Fire Chief Jimmy Evans is always on the go. Volunteering his time and tending to fire for the Midland County Northeast Volunteer Fire Department.

“Volunteers make up over 70 percent of firefighters in the United States,” said Evans.

Evans said that without volunteer firefighters, a lot of the grass fires and wildfires that are devastating communities across the state would be much worse.

“As a volunteer firefighter department, especially for Midland County we are the water supply for fires in the county, said Evans.

He said their water supply to battle fires comes from the ten fire trucks the station has.

“Back here in the back we have another 3,000 gallon tender … with a 500-minute pump on it,” Evans said.

Even though the fire department is well-equipped with fire trucks, he said it’s not enough.

“We also have a shortage of gear [and] we have 35 members,” said Evans. “We have about 30 sets of bunker gear so we try to give out the gear to the people that can respond.”

They also face issues with expired gear, which he said isn’t safe.

“We also provide services that people need in their worse moment,” shared Evans.

The fire department is volunteer-based and depends on donations to keep working.

“We provide fire services for Midland County and we also help out surrounding counties providing mutual aid,” said Evans.

He also said any money donated to them is helpful.

“That’s how we survive,” said Evans.

Chief Evans said that construction for a new fire station is underway after raising enough money because the fire station they are currently in is outdated. No word yet on when the station will be completed.

Permian Basin Gives is a 24-hour telethon where the community can help local nonprofits. The even is May 17 in an effort to provide a day of giving to donate to an agency of choice.