PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD is undergoing some major reconstruction and projects ahead of the new school year. Some of those projects will extend for the next several years, but two very important ones will be ready by that big first day of class.

“Every facility will be absolutely brand new within 5 years, from transportation to all the new schools, administration building, part of our old Austin Elementary will become a professional development learning space. We want PBTISD to be the hub of learning,” Superintendent Brent Jaco said.

Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD, or as many know it PBTISD is undergoing some major renovations.

The 2021 bond of more than 178 million dollars brought four construction projects to the district. This included a new centralized warehouse, two elementary campuses, and a CTE & science wing to Pecos High School.

“We’re really excited about it, we’re standing in our brand new pre-k through 1st-grade campus, Austin Elementary. It is an absolutely beautiful campus, on the other side of town is our brand new 2nd through fifth-grade Zavala Elementary campus,” Jaco said.

Teachers were an integral part of the design process in classrooms.

“We’ve included teachers and administrators in the design process of these campuses, they’ve helped us build these classrooms, they’ve helped pick out the furniture, pick out the desks,” Jaco said.

Another special design piece on Austin Elementary’s new campus: a historic archway. It was extracted from Pecos Elementary, which officially closed its doors in 2002. It remained unused since then.

“It was on our 1938 Pecos Elementary campus, we were able to take it off and reconstruct it here in this entryway for a memory of the history of education here in PBTISD, so a lot of people are really excited about that,” Jaco said.

With the opening of the new campuses, PBTISD will be a 4 campus district. Austin Elementary (Pre-K-first), Zavala Elementary (second-fifth), Crockett Middle School (sixth-eighth), and Pecos High School (ninth-12th).

The district utilized VLK Architects, Inc. and used construction management from BTC Construction. They told KMID they are excited that these campuses can carry them into the future and serve students for generations to come.

“A library that’s open and welcoming with soft seating a lot of beautiful outdoor learning spaces for kids to get outside and experience learning out there, music rooms, an art room, a brand new STEM room, a makers space in the library just a whole rework of our education here in PBTISD,” said Superintendent Jaco.

And they did not forget to increase safety and security either.

“We have done a number of things, from increased cameras, from AI working with our camera systems to better detect issues and concerns. Lockdown situations, buttons in the classrooms,” said Superintendent Jaco.

Superintendent Jaco wants to thank the community for their support in passing this bond and is excited to make state-of-the-art learning a possibility.

“First day of school is August 16th. We can’t wait, Meet the teacher on August 14th, there will be a lot of exciting teachers and parents showing up here in just a couple of weeks,” Jaco said.

There is more work coming soon. The 2023 bond of more than $446 million finishes the facility needs of the district. This bond includes a replacement Pecos High School, comprehensive additions and renovations to Crockett Middle School, a replacement pool area, transportation improvements, and a professional development and parent support center.