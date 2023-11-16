MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center will be hosting PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite,” this weekend.

Performer Anna Holmes says it’s going to be a fun-filled family event that will happen both Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19th for a total of 4 shows.

“All of your favorite pups Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Skye all of them are going to e there but there might be a surprise visit from a few of our other pups such as Everest and Liberty,” Holmes said.

To grad you tickets visit their website.