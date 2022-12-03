ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed on Friday night in a solo-vehicle rollover in Andrews County.

An information release from the Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on December 2nd at 7:20 A.M on US 385, five miles south of Andrews.

A 2019 Freightliner truck, driven by Aaron Bustillos, 24, of Denver City, was heading southbound on US 385 when it veered off the roadway to the east. The driver then oversteered, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times, said DPS. The passenger, identified as Fabian Terceno, 19, of Denver City, was ejected from the vehicle. Terceno was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the information release.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Permian Regional Medical Center where Terceno died from his injuries. Bustillos was treated for non-life threatening injuries.