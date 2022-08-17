ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Fentanyl changed the lives of Bonnie Claxton, James Green and Michelle Watson forever, now they are looking to make sure they can save at least one child’s life with their story.

Mother BOnnie Claxton’s son John Christopher was a victim to the drug.

“This drug is deadly it can take you out, my son didn’t deserve this he didn’t ask for that, therefore it’s poisoning,” Claxton says.

Many people won’t know they’re taking a drug laced with fentanyl.

One of those people is called Brii, she is the daughter of James Green. He says he knew about the dangers of fentanyl and carried naloxone in his truck with him.

“My original goal was never buying it and putting it in my truck thinking oh my kids are gonna need this one day because who says it’s never going to be me,” Green says.

Tragically Brii died from fentanyl use after spending time with friends one night.

“She didn’t accidentally die she didn’t overdose she was given a substance that she didn’t ask for and lost her life,” Green says. She was lucid she was fine they basically just took her home set her in bed left and that was it she never woke up.

Michelle Watson lost her son Malachi two years ago to fentanyl after also hanging out with friends. Watson says parents need to make sure their child is hanging around a good crowd.

“Your friends are supposed to have your back, hang around people who are doing positive things,” Watson said.

Green says parents and teachers need to educate themselves as well and to keep naloxone in their first aid kit.

“Narcan is free there’s places that will give it to you [for] free, put it in your car, in your house have your friends keep it and that might be the difference in saving somebody’s kids.

The number of fentanyl deaths continues to rise and these parents and countless others are demanding something change.