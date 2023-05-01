ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Sunday after investigators said they left their children alone all weekend. Bobby Crew, 36, and Daysha Medrano, 26, have been charged with two counts of Abandoning a Child.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 11:16 a.m. on April 30, deputies were called to the 5300 block of Lime to check the welfare of three children: a 15-year-old-boy, a 10-year-old girl with special needs, and a 1-year-old boy. Investigators said the temperature inside the home was “extremely hot”, in excess of 90 degrees.

The toddler was wearing a diaper that had not been changed since Friday when the parents allegedly left the home. All three children were taken to Medical Center Hospital to be evaluated.

The parents are each being held on a $10,000 bond and the children have been placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.