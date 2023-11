MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The second weekend for the parade of homes is here and the Permian Basin Builders Association is gearing up for it.

There are 8 homes on display including the Midland home located at 602 S. Atlanta Street that KMID/KPEJ has partnered up with the PBBA to build affordable luxury homes.

Come out and enjoy for tickets visit their website.