MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s not just the holidays when we’re seeing porch pirates hitting local neighborhoods.

On Wednesday evening three more hit Lilly Heights located in Midland and neighbors are on high alert.

Juane Garcia is a homeowner in the area and he says those three people are just up to no good.

“I guess they needed it more than me and they don’t have a conscience,” Garcia said.

Around 4 o’clock Wednesday evening a homeowner caught three people stealing packages around his neighborhood and he helped police in catching one of three suspects but the other two took off on two bikes. He mentions on the Nextdoor app that the suspects had a truck filled with stolen packages from other homes in the area all in the bed of the truck.

Midland Police Officer Tyler Thompson has been part of the property detective unit for two yeas and says porch pirates are opportunist who target both rich and poor neighborhoods.

He says the name of the game is keep it out of sight.

“If you can hide the package some way, if there’s something they can hide behind it because normally what they’re doing they’re not checking every address,” Thompson said. They’re driving down the road and if they see a big package, hey, I’m going to stop there, so if you can keep it hidden, do it that way.

MPD and the state of Texas does have consequences for porch pirates.

“Normally with the porch products they’re taking the actual things that you know cost a lot of money, if it’s under $100, it’s a class C and it goes up from there,” Thompson said.

One of three suspects have been caught but two more are still on the run. If you’ve seen anyone on ring camera video stealing packages, show it to police to try and help catch them.