PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- PBTISD is breaking ground on its second new elementary school.

This comes after a bond was passed in May 2021, which gave the district authority to build two new elementary schools in the district and would be a first in the last 40 years.

The district is now set to break ground on the second school at 9:30 a.m. on May 18th at 800 E 11th Street.

The PBTISD Board of Trustees; Superintendent, Brent Jaco; Principal, Chad Blain; Assistant Principals; Teachers; Students; VLK Architects; BTC Construction are all set to be in attendance.

The campus will be host to the 2nd-5th graders in the community. The campus design began in June 2021 and included a collaborative process of community members, administration, teachers, coaches, paraprofessionals, and students working with VLK Architects.