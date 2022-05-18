PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A press release sent by the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD announced that the district has officially broke ground on its new 2nd-5th grade campus with funds from the May 2021 Bond.

The design of the campus started in June 2021 and included a collaborative process of

community members, administration, teachers, coaches, paraprofessionals, and students

working with VLK Architects. The campus will include a 1,000-foot drop-off lane to ease traffic in the area, a STREAM, music, and art rooms, focused learning nooks, and collaborative learning steps. Additionally, the

library/media center will be the core of the campus, so it is accessible to all students throughout

the school day.











“In designing the building, something the cohort really wanted to emphasize was the library

being the center of everything,” said Chief Academic Officer Dr. Karen Matt. “It will encourage

literacy to all students and give them the courage to explore the world through reading.”



The campus will also be two stories with large learning steps and a slide connecting the first and

second floor. Additionally, the campus will host a large play area and track and field.

“We are very excited to get construction for both new elementary schools moving,” said

Superintendent Brent Jaco. “It has been almost a year in the making and we can’t wait to get our

students and teachers into a new state-of-the-art learning center. These schools will be beautiful

learning spaces for our students.”



The campus is expected to open for the first day of school in August 2023. You can view the

animation video of the new campus at here.