ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a woman who has been missing since late April.

35-year-old Brittany Sawyer was last seen in Odessa on April 30. According to OPD, Sawyer does not have a vehicle and is frequently seen walking around town. She is described as 5’5″ tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0005367.