ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing boy.

According to a news release, Zechariah Landa, 13, was last seen at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Music City Mall. He was last seen wearing a white shirtand khaki uniform from the Alternative Center.

OPD said the boy is possibly with a 40 to 50-year-old Hispanic man described as 6’2″ tall and about 250 pounds. OPD said that man has short hair and a long beard, and was last wearing a button-down shirt, black jeans, and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Landa is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.