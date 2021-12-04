OPD Responds to a Deadly Shooting involving Juveniles in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – On Saturday morning Odessa Police Officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at Medical Center Hospital.

According, the press release the gunshot victim is 19-year-old Jaziah Marruffo.

The investigation determined that Marruffo was riding with several teens inside a vehicle, when one of the juveniles inside the vehicle possessing a handgun, shot him. A subsequent investigation identified the vehicle and teens involved.

The press release stated that a 16 year old male was charged with Murder, and tampering with physical evidence. A second juvenile has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of stolen property and that property being two handgun.

Both were transported to the Ector County Youth Center.

And the next of kin has been notified.

This investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update this article as we get more details.

ODP encourages anyone with information concerning the incident should call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.