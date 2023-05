ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With mass shootings on the rise in the United States, you never know when or where the next one might be. Being prepared and understanding what to do can be the key to life and death. The Odessa Police Department offers a course that will help locals understand mass shooting situations and how to navigate through it.

To sign up, head to the department’s website. The course is open to the public.