OPD investigating Lowe’s Home Improvement theft

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing.

Around 1:30 p.m. on July 17, police were called to Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4101 E 42nd Street about the theft.

Investigators say an unknown man wearing a sleeveless Steelers t-shirt stole around $230 worth of merchandise from the store. Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below is asked to call Officer Thurman at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.