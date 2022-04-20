ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police are investigating a drive by shooting that happened on Easter Sunday. Around 1 in the morning, OPD says it responded to a call about shots being fired at 4900 Winchester Avenue.

One man caught the sound of the gun shots on camera. He said he’s still in shock.

Andrew Enriquez checked his cameras immediately after hearing the shots fired.

“We were just there in the bedroom and getting ready to go to bed and then we heard some gunshots, we both looked at each other and they just kept going and going and going and they finally stopped and I called 9-1-1 and said we heard gunshots right here close by. They sounded like they were right outside our window but they were about a block away and then I got on my camera just to check, make sure there was no one outside my house, but that’s when it detected the audio, loud audio. I’m glad nobody was hurt, but it’s still the fact, I mean there was 20 gunshots that went off at a house close by and one of those bullets could’ve went through my house,” said a worrisome Enriquez.

Police said when they arrived to the scene, they found a home littered with bullet shells. Enriquez said his home camera caught the sounds of several of those fire shots.

He said this is already the second instance recently that left him and his family feeling unsafe in the area.

“Just a couple nights ago there was, the cops had the street blocked off at 3 in the morning and they were chasing after somebody, there was somebody running around. They finally caught him in someone’s yard, but that was just a couple nights prior to this, so it’s like were having to go to bed looking over our shoulder now,” mentioned Enriquez.

Police said that several bullet holes were found in the home and that two vehicles had several bullet holes and broken glass in and around them.

Enriquez said he and his family were worried about getting caught in the cross fire.

He emphasized, “I was kind of scared there was going to be a bullet coming through, cause I’ve got my son here in the house, and that’s what i was worried about. I was worried about bullets, you know, stray bullets coming in hitting us, hitting one of us, more so my four year old little boy.”

As of right now, OPD said no one was injured during the shooting, but that doesn’t change how Enriquez feels about the safety of his neighborhood.

“I’d love to say that I do feel better that no one, feel safer that no one was hurt but there’s nothing safe about a gun going off this close to my home like this,” shrugged Enriquez.

Enriquez also said that Odessa has changed since he moved in and it makes him think twice about where he wants to live.

“I grew up here in Odessa and just seeing it, it’s just more and more now and it’s scary, especially now that I have a family. It just makes you think twice about wanting to live here,” said Enriquez.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will update this case as soon as more information comes to light.