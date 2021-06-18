OPD busts man, woman for selling Texas buyer’s tags under the table

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A car buyer is elated after receiving hard license plates.

She’s at All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Odessa, and David Miller is helping her install them.

We spoke to David, not just about hard plates, but about the temporary buyer’s tag.

“You wouldn’t be picking up a tag from anybody off the street,” Miller said. “You’d be getting them from an authorized dealer.”

The dealership has to get the tags from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles once a buyer purchases a car. David says the dealership installs the tags on-site, before any buyer leaves with their new car.

The buyer’s tag is important because it makes a purchase legitimate, and allows law enforcement to know a car is registered to the buyer.

On Wednesday, Odessa police made two arrests. 22-year-old Danny John and 19-year-old Jimena Nicolas were both charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a Felony 1 offense.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by YourBasin.Com, a traffic stop in Midland revealed a driver had bought a tag from a woman. The tag on the stopped driver’s car was not issued at the time the car was sold.

That led investigators to West Loop 250 and Highway 191, where they found out a woman was selling Texas buyer’s tags. The affidavit goes on to say officers executed a search warrant on Comiskey Court in Midland. During the investigation, officers bought 2 buyer’s tags out of the home. According to the affidavit, a computer and printer that printed the tags were found, and one of the suspects admitted to the scheme happening for 8 months.

So, why buy paper tags under the table?

Over the phone, the spokesperson for DPS said the agency can’t speculate as to why some people would, but that it is possible that some people may want fake tags to skirt state inspections, or because the driver may not have valid insurance to complete car registration. DPS said that troopers can run a driver’s plate instantly, to see if it is valid or not.

Over the phone, the spokesperson for OPD said that criminals may use fake tags to cover up certain crimes, or to conceal themselves.

“There are all sorts of issues that can tie back into a tag not being given to you by an authorized dealer,” Miller said. “That plate could be on video somewhere with something illegal happening, and now you are in possession of that plate, and now it’s on your car.”

If a person buys a car off the street, or from family, Miller said the seller shouldn’t have paper tags available. For those seeking in-person registration services, they can head to the county tax assessor-collectors office.

CORRECTION: The article previously stated the dealership receives license plates from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The correct agency responsible for vehicle registration and license plates is the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The article previously states that a car buyer can visit DPS with their title for car registration. The correct office to visit is the county tax assessor-collectors for in-person registration.