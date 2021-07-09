Ongoing police investigation on a shooting in Pecos

PECOS, Texas (Nexstar) – Pecos Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of South Elm at 5:52 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to the Pecos Police Department, when police arrived they found a man sitting in his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The victim told police that he had been, shot but he had no idea who would want to harm him.

This victim was taken to the hospital was released later that day.

There has not been an arrest made.

Pecos Police Department say their investigation is ongoing and encourages anyone with information to contact their agency.