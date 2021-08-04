One killed in Stanton accident involving a Volunteer Fire Department unit

STANTON, Texas (Nexstar) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person has died in an accident on FM 3113.

The Sheriff’s Office said the accident involved a Martin County/Stanton Volunteer Fire Department unit and a semi truck. FM 3113 was blocked off at FM 829 and CR 3151 until approximately 5:30 P.M.

DPS investigation underway on FM 3113

The Martin County Messenger first reported the deadly accident on Facebook. The local newspaper reported that volunteer firefighter Danny Ireton was killed, and volunteer firefighter Allan Carby was hospitalized.

It is not clear what time the crash occurred.

DPS investigation underway on FM 3113

On Facebook, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office shared the news of Ireton’s death, and Carby’s injuries.

We’ve been told Ireton owned the local Ford dealership. The dealership put out a notice that it had closed because of an emergency.

Martin County/Stanton Volunteer Fire Department on Aug. 4th

The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department changed its profile photo on Facebook to show support for the Martin County/Stanton Volunteer Fire Department.

The Department of Public Safety said details of the accident will be released as early as tomorrow morning.