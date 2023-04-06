MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland released new information about a fire that kept crews busy Wednesday night.

According to the City, around 10:00 p.m. on April 5, crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of N Loraine Street. Investigators said they believe the fire started in one structure and then spread to three unoccupied adjacent structures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting one person displaced. No one was injured in the fire.